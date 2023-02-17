OPEC+ deal to cut oil production to remain in effect until end of year

17 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The OPEC+ agreement to cut oil production will last until the end of this year. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

He stressed that the countries of the alliance were not going to increase oil production at the first sign of an increase in demand in the world market.

The Saudi minister also added that the OPEC + countries make decisions unanimously.

Earlier, OPEC+ countries reached an agreement to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November, and also extended the deal until the end of 2023.