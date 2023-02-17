Kazakhstan and Russia to develop industrial cooperation

17 Feb. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Interaction in the industrial sphere became the subject of negotiations between the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev, who is in the Russian Federation on a working visit, and the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.

The parties discussed various aspects of interaction. In particular, further intensification of the development of light industry and the production of building materials was discussed. In addition to this, the parties touched upon topical issues of personnel training for the chemical industry.

The main vectors of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation

According to Karabaev, industrial cooperation is one of the main spheres of cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan. Thus, at present, the parties have implemented 26 joint projects, created more than 7,000 jobs.