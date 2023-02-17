Flights from Makhachkala and Vladikavkaz to Antalya to be launched

17 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian low-cost airline Pobeda, which is a subsidiary of the Aeroflot airline, announced that the flights from a number of Russian cities to Turkish Antalya would be launched soon.

According to the air carrier's press service, from June 1 this year, it will be possible to go to the Turkish resort from the following cities: Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, Kazan, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Perm and Chelyabinsk.

It is noted that flights from Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk will be operated twice a week, while the flights from Makhachkala and Perm will be operated three times. As for the flights from the capital of Tatarstan, they will fly four times a week.