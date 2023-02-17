Israeli Defense Minister to be temporarily replaced

17 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the decision of the Israeli government, the acting Minister of Defense of the country will be the Minister of Transport, a member of the Likud, Miri Regev.

Earlier, the Israeli media reported that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich could take this post. However, this candidacy was rejected due to the conflict between Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It also became known that the current head of the Israeli Defense Ministry will return to the country on Sunday, February 19.