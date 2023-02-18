Man pulled from under rubble in Turkey after being buried for 12 days

18 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A man has been rescued from underneath the rubble in Turkey 278 hours after the devastating earthquakes on Friday, Turkey’s TRT television channel reported.

Twelve days after the deadly quake, the search and rescue operation is still on in Turkey’s Hatay Province, which was among the hardest hit by the quake.

A 45-year-old man was found under the debris of his own house in the Defne municipality. He was taken to the nearest hospital.

Two powerful 7.7-magnitude and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were also felt in neighboring countries, including Syria. The death toll in Turkey and Syria exceeds 46,000 people.