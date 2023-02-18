Moscow stresses importance of declaration on allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russian

18 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Declaration on allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia is the historic document, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

Zakharova highlighted that the document envisages main directions of relations between the two countries.

"Allied ties between Russia and Azerbaijan are a stabilizing factor both in the region and world," the Russian spokeswoman emphasized.

Zakharova also underlined that a number of events are planned to be held to mark the anniversary of the Declaration on allied interaction between Azerbaijan and Russian.

The Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia was signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Moscow on February 22, 2022.

