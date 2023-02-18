UN appeals for $1 billion to help Turkey quake survivors

18 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations launched a $1 billion appeal Thursday to help 5.2 million survivors of the most devastating earthquake in Turkey’s modern history, two days after starting a $397 million appeal to help nearly 5 million Syrians across the border in the rebel-held northwest.

Both appeals are for emergency funds for the next three months, and will be followed by fresh appeals for longer-term help.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the $1 billion appeal for Turkey saying the money will allow aid groups to rapidly scale up support for government-led relief efforts, including providing food, protection, education, water and shelter to survivors of the magnitude 7.8 quake on Feb. 6 that devastated southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.