18 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The confrontation between NATO states and Russia may turn out long-term, and the alliance must be ready for such a development, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We need to be prepared for the long haul, this may last for many, many, many, many years," he said.

Stoltenberg said they will always look into where there are opportunities to again come into the situation where there is room for a better relationship.