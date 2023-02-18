Israeli agricultural companies to work in Karabakh

18 Feb. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Agreements on joint cooperation have been signed between Israeli companies and the representatives of state agricultural parks of Azerbaijan, the founder of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, Alex Kaplun,said.

According to him, large and interesting projects are expected to be implemented, in particular in the agricultural sector.

"Azerbaijan's potential for implementation of the projects in this field is huge. I am confident that all the Israeli companies can work in Karabakh, and some of them can open their production in the Alat Free Economic Zone. All the technology that we brought here today is absolutely indispensable for Karabakh's restoration," Kaplun noted.

The founder of the Chamber of Commerce said that Azerbaijan has reached an agreement on cooperation with one of the largest companies in Israel, engaged in projects in the water industry.

"In addition, negotiations are underway, and an agreement on cooperation in the field of water management is expected to be signed. Furthermore, we already have projects, and new contracts will be signed in the livestock sector. We are aimed at providing Azerbaijan with a large amount of meat and poultry," he said.

Kaplun added that there are also projects for growing crops both in greenhouses and in open areas.