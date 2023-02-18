New anti-Russian sanctions won't be approved on February 20

18 Feb. 13:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU Foreign Ministers are going to discuss the 10th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting in Brussels on February 20, a source in the EU foreign policy service said.

According to the source, the intention is to introduce this package before February 24.

"The ministers will discuss the 10th package of sanctions with an eye to adopting it by February 24," the source said.

As the source explained, the idea is to announce the sanctions on February 24, for which they must be approved a few hours in advance.

"Sanctions won't be approved on Monday, we still have discussions," the source added.

Another source said that, trying to agree on sanctions against Russia before February 24, EU countries abandoned attempts to agree on restrictions on the Russian nuclear sector and the export of Russian diamonds to the EU. As a result, restrictions against Russian exports will not be included in this package at all.