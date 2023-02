18 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The most standard channel achievable in the Caspian Sea has been created at Astara port, and the port has no problem receiving ships, director-general of Gilan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department Hossein Younesi said.

Younesi announced that the project of dredging Astara port, which was given to the private sector, has been completed, and the port can handle 700,000 tons of goods simultaneously.