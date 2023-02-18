Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

18 Feb. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries are expected to partake in the competitions to be held on February 18-19. Athletes will perform in Individual and Synchronized programs.

Qualifying performances in individual and synchronized programs for men and women will be held today.

According to the results of the first day's competitions, finalists will be determined in the individual program among women, in synchronized jumps among men and women, as well as semi-finalists in the individual program among men.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Seljan Mahsudova, the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup held in the country.