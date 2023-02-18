Russia records more than 15,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

18 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia recorded 15,318 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,152,402.

As many as 1,504 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,510 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 42 regions of the country and rose in 32 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,854 to 3,396,943 the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,420 to 1,865,524.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 11,439 to 21,495,493 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,688 to 3,193,347 in Moscow and by 1,155 to 1,817,152 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 36 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 395,763. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 12 to 48,091 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by four to 37,072.