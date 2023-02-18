Azerbaijan attracts tourists from Central Asia

18 Feb. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

A significant increase in tourists from Central Asian countries has been recorded in Azerbaijan. Over the past year, the number of tourists from Central Asia has grown by almost five times, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan reports.

Tourists from Uzbekistan showed the maximum increase in activity—their number increased to 26,309 people over the year, showing an increase of 6.2 times over the year. Kazakhstan is in second place—30,350 people from this country visited Azerbaijan, their number increased by 4.3 times over the year. Guests from Turkmenistan showed an increase of 4.08 times, up to 11,188 people. There were significantly fewer vacationers from Kyrgyzstan—3,240 people, although their number increased by 3.87 times over the year. The top five is closed by guests from Tajikistan—2,736 people visited Azerbaijan over the year, which is 3.33 times more than a year before, Trend reports.