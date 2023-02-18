Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan meet in Munich

18 Feb. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today in Munich, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a meeting was held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Initially, the meeting was not included in the conference schedule, but yesterday, after additional approvals, Pashinyan agreed to talks in the presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

From the Azerbaijani side, the talks between the leaders of the two countries are accompanied by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev, from the Armenian side, by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

After the joint photo op, the meeting continued behind close doors, neither Ilham Aliyev nor Nikol Pashinyan made any preliminary public statements.

Aliyev and Pashinyan in Munich

Also today, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan will participate in a joint panel discussion with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on ensuring security in the South Caucasus. Pashinyan agreed to participate in it only after a meeting with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

