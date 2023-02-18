Türkiye completes rescue operation in collapsed cities

18 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish rescuers inform that by Monday, the rescue operations to save survivors from the rubble of buildings that collapsed on February 6 during a record earthquake will be completed. Thus, the operation lasted for 2 weeks. At the moment, more than 40,500 people became victims of the earthquake.

Today, Yunus Sezer, head of the Turkish disaster relief agency said that a large-scale search and rescue operation will be almost completed by early Monday.

In the affected cities, survivors are taken out of the ruins every day, but each day there are fewer of them.

The head of the special agency clarified that the main forces are now sent to clear the rubble in the province of Hatay. Near 13,0000 rescue service employees are working on the cite.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that three more people, including a child, were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye's southern Hatay province on Saturday.