Azerbaijan to build Zangezur corridor by July 2024

18 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The automobile part of the Zangezur corridor on the territory of Azerbaijan will be completed and put into operation in mid-2024. By the same time, a shorter, high-speed highway to Shusha will be built. In general, 19 new roads are being laid simultaneously on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan.

According to chairman of the board of the State Road Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov, the Zangezur corridor highway will be completed at the border with Armenia by July 2024. The relevant statement by the chairman was made during the large-scale press tour in the first restored and settled village of Agali in Eastern Zangezur.