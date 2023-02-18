Russia resumes cargo transportation with Georgia, Armenia

18 Feb. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for North Ossetia informed on lifting the ban imposed yesterday on the movement of trucks along the Georgian Military Highway from Vladikavkaz to the Upper Lars checkpoint. The movement of the vehicles was allowed due to the improvement of the weather and the recommendations of the Georgian side.

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for North Ossetia, the Georgian Military Highway, which was closed for trucks yesterday, is reopened for all types of transport from 19:50 MSK.

The North Ossetian rescuers explained that due to the improved weather, they can again guarantee the safety of truck drivers on the Georgian Military Highway going to Georgia and Armenia through the Upper Lars checkpoint.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation added that the movement of trucks in both directions is allowed in accordance with the recommendations of the Georgian side.