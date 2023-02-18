Aliyev proposes to create checkpoint in Lachin corridor

18 Feb. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an interview with Azerbaijani media, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced an official proposal to establish a checkpoint on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Zangezur and Lachin corridors. He put forward this initiative at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich. Pashinyan did not respond.

After a meeting in Munich with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, gave an interview to Azerbaijani media. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and was held in the presence of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Border checkpoint

Ilham Aliyev said that he officially proposed to Nikol Pashinyan and the entire Armenian leadership to establish a number of checkpoints on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, namely at the junction of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parts of the Zangezur corridor and at the entrance to the Lachin region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that Nikol Pashinyan did not respond to the proposal, although it is, Ilham Aliyev stressed, a natural part of the processes of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"If we talk about the delimitation of the border, then checkpoints should be created at both ends of the Zangezur corridor, and on the border of the Lachin region of Azerbaijan and Armenia,”

Ilham Aliyev said.