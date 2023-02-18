Karabakh issue should be removed from international agenda, Ilham Aliyev says

18 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev summed up the results of two Munich meetings on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He noted that Yerevan does not want to recognize the new realities that have developed in the South Caucasus and cannot understand what it wants. However, the Armenian authorities will have to do both.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a statement after a joint discussion with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister Irakliyev Gharibashvili. He summed up the results of today's two meetings with the Armenian leader and called on Yerevan to accept objective realities and decide on its desires.

The President of Azerbaijan once again noted that Karabakh cannot be mentioned in any form in the peace treaty with Armenia. The issue of Karabakh must leave the international agenda, and Armenia must abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and agree to the delimitation of the border according to historical maps.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced an official proposal to establish a checkpoint on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Zangezur and Lachin corridors.