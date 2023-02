19 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Dagestan, Nizam Khalilov, said that in 2022, the republic’s retail trade turnover amounted to 772,1 billion rubles, exceeding the figures for 2021.

He noted that according to this indicator, Dagestan was on the third place among all regions of Russia and became the leader in the North Caucasus.

Khalilov added that the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region were in top three in terms of turnover.