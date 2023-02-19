Media: presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye not to be postponed

19 Feb. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish media, citing numerous sources in the ruling coalition People's Alliance, reported yesterday that official Ankara was not even considering the possibility of postponing the presidential and parliamentary elections’ date after a record-breaking earthquake hit Türkiye on February 6.

Representatives of both the Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party still advocate that both the president and the new parliament should be elected by Turkish citizens on May 14.

Moreover, the same point of view was expressed during the meeting of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with the head of the Nationalist Movement Party Devlet Bahçeli.

Thus, the authorities responded to the claims of the opposition, which had previously expressed fears that the elections would be postponed due to a national catastrophe.