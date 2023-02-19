Unique rehabilitation center for children opens in Dagestan

19 Feb. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The solemn opening of a new modern rehabilitation center for children took place in Kaspiysk, the head of Dagestan’s press service reports.

The facility will be able to accommodate up to 600 children per year, aged from one year to 18 years. According to the press service, the center helps to restore the movement of children with disabilities with the help of robotic technologies.

At the opening ceremony, the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, said that this was the best center in the republic, and it could compete with other centers in the country. According to him, the authorities of the region do everything to ensure that the children of Dagestan have everything they need.