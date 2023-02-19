Volunteers to monitor safety of foreign tourists in Tashkent

19 Feb. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Volunteers will help to maintain public order and the safety of tourists at popular tourist sites in Tashkent, the Tashkent Police Departmnet is recruiting volunteers.

The public assistant will be responsible for ensuring the tourists' safety and maintaining public order. The volunteer must know foreign languages - Russian and English, and have good physical fitness. Applications are considered from candidates aged 18-45 with a positive reference from the place of study or residence, without a criminal record and preventive registration in the police department.