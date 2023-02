19 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Upper Lars, a temporary ban on the movement of trucks has been lifted, the road is accessible to everyone now, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia reports.

On Saturday night, the road had to be closed due to adverse weather conditions. At the same time, a little earlier, the ban on the movement of heavy trucks was lifted.

Let us remind you that the Georgian Military road is the only land road that connects Russia to Georgia and Armenia.