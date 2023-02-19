Kyrgyz rescuers find three survivors under rubble in Türkiye

19 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Although the most part of the search and rescue work in the disaster area in Türkiye will be completed soon, rescuers, both local and foreign, still find survivors under the rubble. Today, three adults were rescued from the ruins of their house on the 13th day after the earthquake that occurred on February 6.

Specialists from Kyrgyzstan operating in the province of Hatay managed to find the family.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations specified that in total five members of one family were found in the rubble, but two - children - died, and adults managed to survive for almost two weeks in a motionless position.

Thus, the total number of people rescued by Kyrgyz specialists in Türkiye has reached eight. The specialists have been working in the disaster area since February 7, and during this time they found about two hundred victims of the earthquake, RIA Novosti writes.