20 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 42.75 kopecks since the closure of the previous trading session and amounted to 73.8625 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday.

The euro-to-ruble rate was down by 57.25 kopecks to 78.7275 rubles.

In turn, the yuan-to-ruble rate was slowed down by 2.9 kopecks and amounting to 10.731 rubles.

According to analysts, an excessively strong ruble didn't produce much positive effects on the economy.