As of February 20 some 40 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reported.

On February 19 63 more cases were confirmed there, 91 cases - on February 18.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan confirmed 1, 470,281 COVID-19 cases, 90,826 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.