Number of aftershocks after Türkiye earthquakes named

20 Feb. 9:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of aftershocks following the two earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 has reached over 6,000, general director of the earthquake and risk reduction at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Orhan Tatar said.

"The number of aftershocks caused by the two earthquakes has reached 6,040. Among them, 1,628 aftershocks were measured as a magnitude of 3-4, 436 of them with a magnitude of 4-5, and 40 with a magnitude of 5-6. There was also a 6.6 magnitude quake," he said.

Warning of more aftershocks after the devastating earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, Tatar said: "Especially after earthquakes of this magnitude, aftershocks will continue for a longer period of time. Some of these aftershocks may have a magnitude 5 and above."

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that thousands of people have been killed by the earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.