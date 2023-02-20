Turkey hails Azerbaijani rescuers' contributions

20 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani rescuers have set the greatest example of brotherhood by helping to cope with the earthquake aftermath in Turkey round the clock, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Speaking during his visit to the Coordination Centre of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), which also hosts the personnel of the Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry, the minister thanked Azerbaijan's rescuers for their efforts to deal with the quake consequences.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ordered to start work to dispatch emergency rescue forces to Turkey in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.

At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye.