UN Security Council drops vote calling on Israel to cease settlements

20 Feb. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Arab Emirates told the UN Security Council that it will not call a vote on Monday on a draft resolution demanding Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory," according to a note seen by Reuters.

"Given the positive talks between the parties, we are now working on a draft PRST [presidential statement] which would garner consensus," the note said. "Accordingly, there will not be a vote on the draft resolution on Monday. Much of the language of the PRST will be drawn from the draft resolution."

It also condemns all decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements.

The contacts included a promise by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas not to turn to the United Nations, and in return Israel would freeze the plans it had announced.