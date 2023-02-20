Traffic on Crimean Bridge completely halted over accident

20 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three vehicles have collided on the Crimean Bridge on Monday with three people killed, one injured and the bridge traffic completely suspended as a result, the emergency services said.

"A traffic accident involving three passenger cars occurred on the Crimean Bridge in the direction of Kerch. Three people were killed, one person was injured, his condition is being clarified. Currently, the traffic has been halted in both directions," a source said.

According to him, the injured individual has been unblocked. The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.