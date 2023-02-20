Defense Ministry servicemen killed in car accident in Armenia

20 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two contract servicemen died as a result of an accident near the village of Armenia's Syunik province, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry said.



Two servicemen were taken to a garrison hospital with various injuries. The condition of the wounded is assessed as satisfactory. As a result of the accident two servicemen died.

It was reported that on 19 February at about 19:40 Syunik Regional Crisis Management Center received a signal that an UAZ vehicle fell into a ravine because of an avalanche, there are passengers stranded in the vehicle.

Rescuers rescued three injured passengers from the car, who were then hospitalized. The medical center later reported that one of the injured died.