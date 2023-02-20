Azerbaijani rescuers continue search operations in Türkiye

20 Feb. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rapid-response rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue work to eliminate the consequences of the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, including search and rescue operations.

In total, as a result of search and rescue operations carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kahramanmaras and Hatay regions, 53 people have been saved and the bodies of 780 people pulled from the rubble.

More than 41,000 people died following the earthquake in Türkiye.