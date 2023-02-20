Azerbaijan finalizes field survey work in Gubadli and Zangilan

20 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan carried out field survey work on 568,462 hectares in 2022, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to Jabbarov, 389,109 ha of this area fell on liberated territories.

The work in this direction has been finalized in Zangilan and Gubadli districts and migrated to the relevant cadastral systems, he wrote on Twitter.

Previously it was reported that work on studying the quality of lands in the Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan has been completed: 2,200 hectares of 71,000 hectares on the territory of Zangilan are suitable for living, about 43,500 hectares - for agricultural activities, 109 hectares are strategic territories and 15.3 hectares fall to the share of the forest fund.