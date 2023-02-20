Dagestan government arrives in Azerbaijan

20 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the government delegation of Dagestan arrived in Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Martyrs

A government delegation from Dagestan led by the Prime Minister of the Republic Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov arrived in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Dagestan reports.



It was noted that Abdulmuslimov, together with members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Dagestan and the leadership of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, laid flowers to the Eternal Flame at the Alley of Martyrs.



Vestnik Kavkaza reported earlier that Dagestan and Azerbaijan plan to launch direct flights this year.