20 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Finland and Sweden must take more action to address Ankara's concerns and win its support for the NATO bid.

Turkey has complained about what it sees as Stockholm’s tolerance of support for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a 39-year insurgency against Ankara.

“Unfortunately PKK supporters are still present in Sweden,” he said following the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.