Russia-UAE turnover increases

20 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) increased by 68% year-on-year in 2022 to $9 billion, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the international defense exhibition IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

According to Manturov, exports from Russia to the UAE amounted to $8.5 billion (+71%), and imports totaled $500 million (+6%).

"Partnership between our countries is on the rise, and this positive trend is reflected in the statistics of Russian-UAE trade. According to our data, in 2022, trade between Russia and the UAE increased by 68% and reached $9 billion. This is a record level in the history of relations between our countries. <..> The UAE has retained its first place among the countries of the Arab world in terms of trade with the Russian Federation," he said.

Earlier it was reported, trade between Russia and the United Arab Emirates in 2021 soared 116% compared to 2020 and exceeded $1.1 billion.