EU officially launches civil mission to Armenia

20 Feb. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is launching the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) on Monday under the Common Security and Defence Policy.

The EU mission's objectives are to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence and human security in conflict affected areas, and ensure an environment conducive to the normalisation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.

It was noted that the total - exclusively civilian - staff of the mission will be approximately 100, including around 50 unarmed observers.

EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC) Stefano Tomat will serve as the Civilian Operation Commander, while Markus Ritter will serve as the Head of Mission.

The Operational Headquarters of the mission will be in Yeghegnadzor, in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.