Nearly 115,000 people rescued in search operations after Turkey’s quakes

21 Feb. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 114,000 people have been rescued during search and rescue operations after deadly earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a trip to the Hatay Province on Monday.

"Work to clear the debris is nearing completion, 114,834 people have been rescued," the president told the local TV.

Two powerful 7.7-magnitude and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes rocked Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province, located in the country’s southeast, on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria.

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 41,000, Turkey’s Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said on Sunday. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health at least 1, 414 people were killed in the quake and 2,349 people were injured.