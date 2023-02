21 Feb. 9:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two powerful earthquakes rocked southeastern Turkey on Monday with an interval of 17 minutes, Turkey’s Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said.

The first magnitude 6.4 earthquake was registered near Defne in the Hatay province. It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 quake near Samandag in the same province.

According to the Haberturk television channel, the quake caused damage in Defne.

Tremors were felt also in Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Israel.