EU hits two Iran ministers in new sanctions

21 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union imposed asset freezes and visa bans on Iran's education and culture ministers on Monday, in a fifth round of sanctions against Tehran over its crackdown on demonstrators.

The new measures targeted 32 individuals and two entities, and were largely aimed at lawmakers, judiciary officials and prison authorities accused of involvement in the repression, according to the EU's official journal.

The EU had already imposed sanctions on more than 70 Iranians over the crackdown on protestors, including the "morality police", Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and state media.

The new round of sanctions came as thousands of opponents of Iran's government protested across the street from the EU headquarters in Brussels as the bloc's foreign ministers met.

The EU has ratcheted up its sanctions on Iran as efforts it is mediating to try to revive the 2015 deal on Tehran's nuclear ambitions have largely stalled.