UK sanctions Iranian judges and IRGC commanders

Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two regional governors, an update to a British government website showed on Monday.

Those added to the sanctions list, and subject to an asset freeze and travel ban were named by Britain's foreign office as Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Karaj, Presiding Judge of Branch 4 of the Revolutionary Courts of Mashhad, Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan, IRGC Ground Forces Commander, IRGC Deputy Commander Sistan and Baluchestan, Deputy Commander of the IRGC for Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.