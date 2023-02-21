Kazakh oil not yet shipped to Germany

21 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first batch of Kazakh oil due to be sent to Germany in February has not yet been shipped, according to KazTransOil national company.

As of today, a shipment of Kazakh oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline to the Adamova Zastava oil transfer station for further delivery to Germany has not been carried out, the company's press office said.

The company has not said when this oil batch could be supplied.

Kazakhstan received approval from Russia to crude in the first quarter of 2023 to Germany using Russian pipelines.