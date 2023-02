21 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An explosion was heard near a mosque in central Kabul on Tuesday morning, local sources reported.

A number of Kabul citizens heard a huge explosion at 10:40 local time, the Hasht-e Subh newspaper reported, citing local sources.

The blast occurred in the second security district of Kabul, according to the reports.

The incident occurred following the explosion of a magnetic bomb stuck in a vehicle, according to a local security official. No one was injured during the blast.