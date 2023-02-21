Rosatom head to visit Turkey

21 Feb. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rosatom is hopeful that the earthquakes in Turkey will not affect the construction of Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev said.

"We very much hope that they will not. At least, we do not feel at this point any serious changes in the policy of the Turkish leadership," Likhachev told reporters in response to the relevant question.

According to him, some of the equipment being used during the construction of the nuclear power plant was sent to help clear the aftermath of the earthquakes.

"This hardware is gradually returning, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that it does not affect the pace of work," he said.

"I plan to go there shortly to meet with the leadership of Turkey and to visit the facility's construction site," Likhachev said, adding that tremors reached the Akkuyu construction site but did not cause even any disruption to the pace of work, let alone damage.