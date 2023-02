21 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tengizchevroil was unable to start oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey, Managing Director of Tengizchevroil Kevin Lyon said.

The Tengiz field accounts for a third of total crude output in Kazakhstan.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline passes over 1,768km through Azerbaijan (445km), Georgia (245km) and Turkey (1,070km). In 2022 the pipeline delivered more than 224.4 million barrels of crude oil to world markets.