Brunei: two-day visit to sultanate

Brunei is a small, developed, peaceful, but overlooked country in Southeast Asia worth a short visit. it was once at the helm of an empire called the Bruneian Empire that controlled large parts of the region. Brunei was part of the British Empire, and English is widely spoken there today.

Brunei is a tiny country on the massive island of Borneo. It is a country few people ever bother to visit and is surrounded by Malaysia (Borneo is split between Malaysia and Indonesia). Most of Borneo is part of Indonesia. Borneo is one of the largest islands in Indonesia and the whole world. Brunei is a popular destination for those backpacking through the eco-destination of Malaysia's Sabah region. While Malaysia is worth visiting for its tropical rainforests, it is not the only country in the region to see them, The Travel reports.

What to know about Brunei

Brunei enjoys a tropical climate and is a great place to spend a couple of days layover or to include as part of a greater Borneo tour. Brunei is safe and developed, although there is little tourist infrastructure. Much of the small country is covered with tropical rainforests.

Brunei is separated into two parts by the Malaysian state of Sarawak. The separated part of Brunei called Temburong is connected to the main part by one of the largest bridges in the world. It has a population of only around 11,000 but has a majestic mountainous terrain.

Population:460,000

Capital: Bandar Seri Begawan (also the largest city)

Language: Malay (English Is Also Widely Spoken)

The small country is a sultanate and is ruled by the absolute monarch - the Sultan.

How to get to Brunei

The main way to Brunei is by flying. The national carrier is Royal Brunei Airlines, and it connects the country with 22 destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and Europe. People can also drive to Brunei if they are exploring Borneo by car. It takes only a day or two to see most of the attractions Brunei has - although visitors can spend more time if they also stay in a jungle lodge for a couple of nights - like at the Labi Hills Forest Park.

What to see & do in brunei

While no one is going to plan a trip to Southeast Asia just to visit Brunei, it is a great place to visit for those traveling through the region. There is not a lot to see and do in Brunei - there are few entertainment venues, and the sale of alcohol is forbidden (so don't expect parties). The vibe in the country is peaceful and welcoming. Bruneians are warm to foreigners, and the country is easy to get around.

There are hiking opportunities in the country's jungles (Brunei has worked to preserve most of its jungles, and around three-quarters of the country is covered with jungles). But visitors typically require a guide, so hiking needs to be prearranged. One of the main attractions in Brunei's jungles is the proboscis monkey. If one would like to see orangutans - then they can be seen in other parts of Borneo - like at the Sepilok Jungle Resort in Sabah, Borneo.

Other attractions in the country include the water villages (these are located close to the city center and are easy to see) and visiting the night market and other markets.

Two national mosques

Perhaps the most eye-catching attractions in Brunei are the two national mosques. No matter if the travelers have seen plenty of other mosques around the world, these are very much worth visiting. Note that as of February 2023, non-muslims are not permitted to go into the mosques themselves, but they are permitted to walk around them and in the courtyards where they can still admire the best of the mosques.

The two national mosques are Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, and the other is Jame' Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque. The Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque was influenced by Mughal architecture and is both beautiful and massive. It can accommodate around 3,000 worshipers, and its dome is covered with gold. The floors and columns are made of marble sourced from Italy and may be considered by many as one of the most picturesque mosques in the world. It is set by a lake and is within walking distance of the city center.

The second mosque is the Jame' Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque. It was built in 1988 and is the largest mosque in the country, being able to accommodate some 5,000 worshipers. It has an impressive 29 golden domes and four massive minarets towering 190 feet or 58 meters.