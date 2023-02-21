NATO on suspension of Russia's participation in START: we regret

21 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO has expressed regret over the suspension of Russia's participation in the Treaty on the Measures for Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He further urged Moscow to think over its decision and "comply with its obligations".

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, announced the suspension of Russia's participation in the START Treaty, explaining the decision "by the nuclear weapons' development by nuclear countries and their insistence on access to the country's nuclear facilities".