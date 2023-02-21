Transit of goods through Azerbaijan increased

21 Feb. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, announced a 57% increase in the cargo transit through Azerbaijan in January this year.

On his social networks, he wrote that the volume of cargo transported during the reporting month amounted to 843 thousand tons (57%). According to him, if we compare last year's figures, we'll see an increase of 306 thousand tons.

Nabiev stressed that 535 thousand tons were transported by the railway, and 308 thousand tons were transported by road.